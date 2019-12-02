Netflix: 10 of the Best New Shows and Films to Watch in December
f you’re looking for the perfect Netflix show to binge-watch this month then look no further than these ten shows and films that a must for a Netflix and chill session.
A Christmas Prince – The Royal Baby comes to Netflix on December 5th, which is a cheesy cross between a Hallmark special and a soap opera.
December 6th brings the Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, is a modern-day Kramer vs Kramer.
The Christmas Killer, a docuseries about Henry Lee Lucas, who confessed to 600 unsolved murders in the 80s.
Other notables include Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, Don’t F___ With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, The Witcher, The Two Popes, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, and the surprising Netflix favorite, You 2.