Netflix: 10 of the Best New Shows and Films to Watch in December

f you’re looking for the perfect Netflix show to binge-watch this month then look no further than these ten shows and films that a must for a Netflix and chill session.

A Christmas Prince – The Royal Baby comes to Netflix on December 5th, which is a cheesy cross between a Hallmark special and a soap opera.

December 6th brings the Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, is a modern-day Kramer vs Kramer.

The Christmas Killer, a docuseries about Henry Lee Lucas, who confessed to 600 unsolved murders in the 80s.

Other notables include Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, Don’t F___ With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, The Witcher, The Two Popes, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, and the surprising Netflix favorite, You 2.

