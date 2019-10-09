Neonicotinoids harming migrating songbirds
It’s a literal example of canary in a coal mine, a first ever study of birds in the wild found that migrating songbirds that ate the equivalent of one or two seeds treated with neonicotinoid insecticide suffered immediate weight loss, forcing it to delay its journey. That delay could severely harm their chances of surviving or reproducing. Spring bird migration happens when farmers are planting and most crops in the US and Canada are grown with neonicotinoid-treated seeds. Neonicotinoids also play a key role in insect decline, especially bees. Just think about what it’s doing to our bodies.
