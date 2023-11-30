Neighbor’s Heartwarming Gesture: Offers Compromise on Christmas Lights Dispute and Invites Elderly Neighbor Over for Dinner

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. The town of Chelmsford, Massachusetts near Boston is offering free rides to anyone who drinks too much during the holidays. They’ve been doing it for eight years now. You can get a ride AND have your car towed home for free. They call it their “Tow Drunk to Drive” initiative.

2. It’s not clear where this happened, but a video of a very compassionate neighbor is making the rounds. He lives next to an old lady, who kept coming over in the middle of the night to complain about some rope lights he put up.

She claimed they were keeping her awake, even though it sounds like that’s probably not true. But in the end, he offers to turn them off by 10:00 p.m. every night. Then he invites her to come over for dinner anytime she feels lonely.

(Here’s the video. Warning: In the full version, she says the B-word.)

3. Last Friday, Barstool Sports posted a photo of an Oklahoma Sooners fan cheering at their game against TCU. And people online made fun of him, because he’s missing some teeth. But one person had the opposite reaction.

A guy named Brett Francis was also at the game, and he’s a dentist. He asked people online to help track the guy down, and he’s now fixing his teeth for free. It sounds like he should have his new smile by Christmas.

-Mitch-

www.shaneco.com