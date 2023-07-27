Neighbors Call Cops On Young Boy Going Door To Door Offering To Yardwork; Cops Gift Boy A PlayStation!
Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”
- In Hapeville, Georgia, a resident called the police to remove a young boy going door-to-door offering yard work for a PlayStation. Officer Eric Colleran discovered the boy’s efforts and, touched by his hardworking spirit, he and his friends bought him a PlayStation 5 and a gift card. The heartwarming moment, shared by the Hapeville Police Department on social media, garnered overwhelming support from the community.
- A cop in Maine helped rescue a peregrine falcon that chased a pigeon into a toy store and couldn’t get out. He joked that it’s not really a situation they train you for at the academy. He released it outside, and it’s okay. No word on how the pigeon’s doing.
- An artist in Toronto was riding his bike this month when his sketchbook fell out of his basket, and he didn’t realize. It had a decade’s worth of art in it, so he was devastated. He put flyers up everywhere, and no one turned it in.
But then someone posted about it on a neighborhood Facebook page, and the guy who found it got in touch. He refused to accept any reward and told him, “My reward is your happiness.”
-Mitch-
www.shaneco.com