101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Neighbors Call Cops On Young Boy Going Door To Door Offering To Yardwork; Cops Gift Boy A PlayStation!

Share
Neighbors Call Cops On Young Boy Going Door To Door Offering To Yardwork; Cops Gift Boy A PlayStation!
Getty Images

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

  1. In Hapeville, Georgia, a resident called the police to remove a young boy going door-to-door offering yard work for a PlayStation. Officer Eric Colleran discovered the boy’s efforts and, touched by his hardworking spirit, he and his friends bought him a PlayStation 5 and a gift card. The heartwarming moment, shared by the Hapeville Police Department on social media, garnered overwhelming support from the community.
  2.   A cop in Maine helped rescue a peregrine falcon that chased a pigeon into a toy store and couldn’t get out.  He joked that it’s not really a situation they train you for at the academy.  He released it outside, and it’s okay.  No word on how the pigeon’s doing.
  3.   An artist in Toronto was riding his bike this month when his sketchbook fell out of his basket, and he didn’t realize.  It had a decade’s worth of art in it, so he was devastated.  He put flyers up everywhere, and no one turned it in.

    But then someone posted about it on a neighborhood Facebook page, and the guy who found it got in touch.  He refused to accept any reward and told him, “My reward is your happiness.”

    -Mitch-

www.shaneco.com

#Trending

1

Cal Wilson brings Beach Boy vibes on KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

Check out Morrow - Our Homegrown Discovery that was produced by Syml
3

KINK's PNC Live Studio Throwback - Steve Earle
4

CEO Offers To Shutdown Company For A Day So Every Employee Can Testify In Fellow Employee's Custody Hearing
5

Sinead O'Connor has passed away at 56

Recently Played

South SideMoby
1:20pm
Eat Your YoungHozier
1:17pm
Should I Stay Or Should I GoClash
1:14pm
Little TalksOf Monsters And Men
1:10pm
What Its LikeEverlast
1:05pm
View Full Playlist