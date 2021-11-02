Need to recycle your e-waste, cell phone or electronics in Oregon?

If you’re planning on replacing or upgrading your electronics or phones this holiday season, don’t forget to recycle your old items. In Oregon, there’s a program called Oregon E-Cycles where you can recycle TVs, computers, monitors, laptops and printers for free (along with the peripherals) with hundreds of drop off centers around the state. Cell phones are also fairly easy to recycle. First check with your local women’s shelter, they’re often able to reuse the phone, even if it’s an older model. And miscellaneous electronics (DVR, speakers, stereos and even a clock radio) can be taken to various metal recyclers.
Metro’s Find A Recycler online tool or call their Recycling Information Hotline at 503-234-3000