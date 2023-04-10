Need Some Good News On This Monday? We’ve Got It Right Here!

1. Two garbagemen in Albany, New York saw a building on fire around 2:00 A.M. Wednesday morning . . . started kicking in doors . . . and saved 15 people. Four homes were so badly burned, they had to be torn down. But no one was hurt.

2. A new poll found 41% of Americans are now registered organ donors. 39% of people in the poll said they personally know someone who’s received an organ.

3. Two grandmas from Texas just went around the world in 80 days at AGE 80. Their names are Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby, and actually, they’re 81. They planned to do it at 80 as a nod to the Jules Verne novel, but the pandemic delayed it a year.

They’ve been best friends for decades and started traveling together after their husbands passed away.

In less than three months, they hit 18 countries on all seven continents. They even fit in a hot-air balloon ride in Egypt as another nod to the book. They say they didn’t plan a vacation, they planned an “adventure.”

-Mitch-