Need A Ride Home This New Year’s Eve? You Have Plenty of FREE Options

There were 66 traffic-related deaths in 2023 here in Portland, and many of those involved drivers under the influence. I want you to stay safe! There are plenty of free rides available this year:

TriMet’s free ride service hours are 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday-Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. MAX, TriMet bus lines, and Portland Streetcar all participate in the free ride service for New Year’s Eve. MAX trains will provide extended late-night service until 3 a.m. with late-night trains running every 30-35 minutes.

All of Vancouver’s C-TRAN routes will be free starting at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and continuing through the end of service. Several routes will also be extended into the early hours of Monday, Jan. 1. Check schedules at www.c-tran.com/newyears.

Visit saferidehomepdx.com (a program of Portland Bureau of Transportation) for discounted taxi, Lyft, and Uber rides from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday-Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.