Need a musical mini-vacation? This is it. Local Natives ft Sylvan Esso

Local Natives team up with Sylvan Esso for ‘Dark Days’

Local Natives tapped the talents of  Sylvan Esso on a new version of an older tune, “Dark Days.” Originally appearing on the band’s 2016 full-length Sunlit Youth, the update features vocals from Sylvan Esso’s ​Amelia Meath. The singer joined the group for a Jimmy Kimmel Live! rendition of the track back in March, among the last such performances aired before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the operation down.

