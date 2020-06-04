Need a musical mini-vacation? This is it. Local Natives ft Sylvan Esso
Local Natives tapped the talents of Sylvan Esso on a new version of an older tune, “Dark Days.” Originally appearing on the band’s 2016 full-length Sunlit Youth, the update features vocals from Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath. The singer joined the group for a Jimmy Kimmel Live! rendition of the track back in March, among the last such performances aired before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the operation down.