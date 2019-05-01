We just finished creating a little patio area in our backyard, now the finishing touches, which includes some natural ways to keep the bugs away while we enjoy the space this summer. Essential oils in some plants act as nature’s bug repellent, plus they’re attractive. Planting herbs either in your garden or in pots around the area can help. Herbs like basil, lavender, lemon thyme, mint, rosemary and sage are just a few. You can also use flowers. I plant marigolds and nasturtiums in my vegetable garden to keep away aphids and squash bugs, they’re good companion plants. You can also try petunias, geraniums and chrysanthemums. While there’s not enough research to support that these plants will rid your yard of pests completely, they’ll likely help to keep the population lower.

