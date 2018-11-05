National “Love Your Red Head” Day?

Please.

Is this really a thing?

I’ve seen multiple posts on Facebook today, from what appears to be “reputable” news websites.

November 5th, apparently is a day to recognize some of the great things associated with red heads.

The ability to generate our own Vitamin D. A resistance to anesthesia. Super human strength. Ridiculous good looks.

I could go on and on…

But it’s just hair. Most of the time associated with pale skin.

And that means sunburns.

ALL. THE. TIME.

I wear long sleeve shirts to the beach.

Once I even wore a sweater.

Don’t get me wrong – I embrace my redheadedness.

In fact, according to one of the articles I found, the fact that I have both red hair and blue eyes, makes me the rarest combination of person on earth.

That’s pretty cool. Like a unicorn.

Except this unicorn has to apply sunscreen. Every 10 minutes. Or else.

– Cort