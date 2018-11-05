National “Love Your Red Head” Day?

Please.
Is this really a thing?
I’ve seen multiple posts on Facebook today, from what appears to be “reputable” news websites.
November 5th, apparently is a day to recognize some of the great things associated with red heads.
The ability to generate our own Vitamin D. A resistance to anesthesia. Super human strength. Ridiculous good looks.
I could go on and on…
But it’s just hair. Most of the time associated with pale skin.
And that means sunburns.
ALL. THE. TIME.
I wear long sleeve shirts to the beach.
Once I even wore a sweater.
Don’t get me wrong – I embrace my redheadedness.
In fact, according to one of the articles I found, the fact that I have both red hair and blue eyes, makes me the rarest combination of person on earth.
That’s pretty cool. Like a unicorn.
Except this unicorn has to apply sunscreen. Every 10 minutes. Or else.
– Cort