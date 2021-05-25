Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Shows And Live Album on Tap
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have announced a new live album and a bunch of new tour dates.
The live album, Red Rocks 2020, is due out on July 16th and was recorded back in September at the empty venue in Morrison, Colorado. Check out a clip of “Mavis,” a single from that album, on YouTube now.
Rateliff and the Night Sweats have also added a bunch of new dates to the ones they postponed from last summer. This trek starts July 20th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wraps up October 13th in Cleveland.
The group’s also expected to debut some new material from a studio album due out in the fall.