NASA Warns of Huge Asteroid Approaching Earth July 24th (But Don’t Worry!)
(Spoiler alert: there’s nothing to worry about! This asteroid will be further from earth than the moon)
Oh 2020, you are just the year that keeps on giving…NASA has announced that a “potentially dangerous” asteroid is about to fly by the planet this Friday, July 24th. At over 556-feet long, the asteroid named “2020 ND” will be whizzing by the planet at nearly 30,000 miles per hour this Friday. NASA says the asteroid’s distance to Earth, at 3 million miles away, makes it “potentially dangerous.” It’s not the first time this space rock has come hurling close to earth…this will actually be 2020 ND’s 6th visit. MORE DETAILS here.
-Mitch-