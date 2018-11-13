My Hero: Dave Grohl visits firefighters battling California wildfires, cooks them BBQ

ABC/Andrea McCallin

Nice guy Dave Grohl is at it again.

On Monday, the Foo Fighters frontman visited Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 to lend his support to the firefighters battling the devastating California wildfires. While he was there, Grohl also cooked up some barbecue for everyone.

On Instagram, the station posted a photo from Grohl’s visit. “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters,” the caption reads.

Artists such as Tool‘s Adam Jones and Red Hot Chili PeppersFlea were forced to evacuate due to the fires, while Neil Young and Fred Durst were among those who lost their homes.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Was Jack White considered for “A Star Is Born”? Mumford & Sons hosting “Delta” listening events with National Geographic in movie theaters Members of Red Hot Chili Peppers forced to evacuate due to California wildfires Bastille’s Dan Smith couldn’t be “Happier” about their Marshmello collabo: “It’s crazy to see how well it’s doing” Deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Electric Ladyland” available now Update: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry hospitalized, recovering after post-concert collapse