My Hero: Dave Grohl visits firefighters battling California wildfires, cooks them BBQ

Nice guy Dave Grohl is at it again.

On Monday, the Foo Fighters frontman visited Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 to lend his support to the firefighters battling the devastating California wildfires. While he was there, Grohl also cooked up some barbecue for everyone.

On Instagram, the station posted a photo from Grohl’s visit. “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters,” the caption reads.

Artists such as Tool‘s Adam Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea were forced to evacuate due to the fires, while Neil Young and Fred Durst were among those who lost their homes.

