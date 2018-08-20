Music’s New Number 1 Album

We’ve got a new number 1 selling album, surpassing Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

The Eagle’s greatest hits has become the best-selling album of all time.

The Recording Industry Association of America tells The Associated Press that the Eagles’ album — “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” — is now certified 38x platinum.

That means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies.

The album was originally released in 1976, and has now made Jackson’s “Thriller,” which is 33x platinum, second place. Sorry Michael.