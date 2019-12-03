      Weather Alert

Music You Should Know: Maggie Rogers

Fresh off her Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and a sold out world tour (including two stops here in Portland), Maggie Rogers is back with a new single, “Love You For A Long Time.”

Maggie says the new track is “a song about love in all its forms—romantic love, the love I feel for my friends, the love I feel for my band, and the love I’ve shared with all of you. I wanted it to sound like the last days of summer. I wanted it to sound as wild and alive as new love feels.”

Check out the new song here, or on-air at 101.9 KINK.

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man