Bastille & Ed Sheeran: Music To Die To
If a new survey is any indication, Millennials want some modern touches at their funerals — especially on the soundtracks.
Bastille‘s bummed-out but upbeat “Good Grief” topped a list of most-requested funeral songs that life insurance company Reassured compiled from users’ Spotify playlists. The band narrowly beat out Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa‘s sappy chart-topper “See You Again” for the top spot.
Third place went to Ed Sheeran‘s “Supermarket Flowers,” which he dedicated to his late grandmother. Billie Eilish made it to fourth with “When the Party’s Over,” and Band of Horses rounded out the list with their 2006 debut track “The Funeral.” (NME)