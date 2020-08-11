      Weather Alert

Muse’s Simulation Theory Film to Debut This Month

Muse’s film inspired by their Simulation Theory album is due out next week.

The film will be shown in a limited amount of IMAX theaters on August 17th and released digitally on August 21st. A box set will be out on December 11th and includes an LP with selections from the band’s performance, a VHS-like box containing a Blu-Ray of the film, a fluorescent pink cassette of the film score written by Matt Bellamy plus a Marvel Simulation Theory comic book.

Director Lance Drake filmed the trio’s show at London’s O2 Arena in September 2019 and mixed that with a storyline that “follows a team of scientists as they investigate the source of a paranormal anomaly appearing around the world.”

