Muse’s Matt Bellamy wants “glowing swords” and “robots” on “Simulation Theory” tour

Muse will release their new album Simulation Theory this Friday, and they’ll launch a world tour behind it starting next year. The British rockers are known for their elaborate tour productions, but for the upcoming run, frontman Matt Bellamy wants there to be more of a human element.

“The last few tours we did we had a lot of technology — big screens, lot of lights, all the drones flying around and everything,” Bellamy tells Forbes. “I really want to try my best to make the next show feature human beings: not just us, but a cast of people choreographing certain formations or movements and so on.”

Bellamy is especially excited to debut the Simulation Theory song “Algorithm” live. He says it “starts synthetic and then evolves into a full-scale rock song.”

“For that song I’m hoping to do something cool where they all come out with glowing swords and take on some kind of robots,” he laughs. “It’ll be fun, whatever it is.”

Muse’s U.S. Simulation Theory tour kicks off February 22 in Houston.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.