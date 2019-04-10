Muse’s Matt Bellamy reacts to supermassive black hole news

If you fall in the middle of the Venn diagram that includes “Muse fans” and “astronomy enthusiasts,” then this has been a big week for you.

On Wednesday, scientists shared the first image of what they deem a “supermassive black hole.” That, of course, is also the name of a Muse song, and frontman Matt Bellamy shared his reaction to the news.

“Supermassive black hole, finally spotted,” Bellamy tweeted.

The song “Supermassive Black Hole” is the lead single from Muse’s 2006 album Black Holes and Revelations.

Bellamy and Muse are currently touring behind their latest album, 2018’s Simulation Theory.

