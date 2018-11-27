Muse wanted to release full “Simulation Theory” movie ahead of album, says drummer

To accompany the new Simulation Theory, Muse has released a number of elaborate, science fiction-influenced videos for songs including “Pressure,” “Thought Contagion” and “Something Human.” As drummer Dominic Howard tells ABC Radio, all the videos are connected through a Marvel Cinematic Universe-like world.

“All the videos are kind of interconnected somehow, but in different realities, not necessarily in a narrative way,” Howard explains. “Like…strange levels in a computer game or something like that, within a simulated world.”

Howard adds that the British rockers plan to release more videos with the hope of creating a single piece that can be watched from beginning to end.

“We’re trying to create this full movie, or this full world,” he says. “[The videos are] all pieces of a puzzle that could somehow be watched all together.”

In fact, Howard says that Muse had originally planned to release a full Simulation Theory movie ahead of the album.

“To be honest, we wanted to do that before the album was released and do it all at once,” Howard says. “But the nature of life and deadlines and actual reality rather than simulated worlds meant [we couldn’t].

“I think that’s something we still might work on,” he adds.

Simulation Theory is out now.

