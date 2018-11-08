Muse to perform at IndyCar race in Texas

Muse will hit the racetrack next year when they perform at the 2018 IndyCar Classic, held March 22-24 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The British rockers will take the stage on March 23.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, November 14 via CircuitoftheAmericas.com.

The IndyCar performance will land in the middle of Muse’s 2019 U.S. tour behind their new album, Simulation Theory, which arrives this Friday. The tour launches February 22 in Houston.

