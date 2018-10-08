Muse to headline MTV World Stage concert ahead of EMAs

Muse will headline a special show in conjunction with the MTV Europe Awards, which will be held November 4 in Bilbao, Spain. The British rockers are playing the MTV World Stage concert, taking place November 3 in Spain’s San Mamés Stadium.

Matt Bellamy and company have previously won five EMAs, and they’re up for two more at this year’s ceremony, in the categories of Best Rock and Best Live.

For the full list of nominees, visit MTVEMA.com.

Muse will release their new album Simulation Theory, featuring the new single “Pressure,” on November 9. They plan to launch a U.S. tour behind it in 2019.

