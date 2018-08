Is Muse going the way of Darth Vader? The English band is currently working on a new track called “The Dark Side.”

Frontman Matt Bellamy uploaded an Instagram video of himself playing the guitar solo from the song, and encouraged fans to add their own accompaniment to the track.

“The Dark Side” follows the tropical-sounding “Something Human,” which was released in July. Muse’s next album, the follow-up to 2015’s Drones, is due out in November.

