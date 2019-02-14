Muse jams with giant, mechanical alien in preview for upcoming tour

You can add “giant, mechanical alien creature” to the list of things you’ll see if you’re catching Muse on their upcoming tour.

The British rockers have shared a new preview of the production for the tour, which will apparently feature a stage-length robotic monster that looks like a machine version of the xenomorph from the Alien movies. You can check it out in action via Muse’s YouTube.

The new teaser follows the previously released tour trailer, which featured frontman Matt Bellamy stomping around the stage while wearing a giant robot suit. Hopefully the robot and the alien will fight at some point in the show.

Muse will be touring in support of their new album Simulation Theory. The trek kicks off February 22 in Houston.

