Muse celebrates “Simulation Theory” release day with a whole bunch of music videos

Muse‘s new album Simulation Theory is out today, and to celebrate, the British rockers have released videos for each song on the record.

Some of the visuals are simple lyric videos, while others are more traditional, story-driven videos. The “Algorithm” clip, for example, continues the story from the previously released “Pressure” video, starring Terry Crews as a high school principal who’s also a butt-kicking monster hunter.

All of the Simulation Theory videos are streaming now via RetrogradeVideo.com.

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in support of Simulation Theory February 22 in Houston.

