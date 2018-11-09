Muse celebrates “Simulation Theory” release day with a whole bunch of music videos

Credit: Danny Clinch

Muse‘s new album Simulation Theory is out today, and to celebrate, the British rockers have released videos for each song on the record.

Some of the visuals are simple lyric videos, while others are more traditional, story-driven videos. The “Algorithm” clip, for example, continues the story from the previously released “Pressure” video, starring Terry Crews as a high school principal who’s also a butt-kicking monster hunter.

All of the Simulation Theory videos are streaming now via RetrogradeVideo.com.

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in support of Simulation Theory February 22 in Houston.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dave Matthews Band, WALK THE MOON playing music festival before College Football Playoff semifinal Ringo Starr, Giles Martin discuss The Beatles’ “White Album” reissue, which gets released today Watch Imagine Dragons perform “Origins” songs at Las Vegas fan event Muse to perform at IndyCar race in Texas Bastille’s Dan Smith wants you crying and dancing to hit Marshmello collab, “Happier” Tune in now for a Beatles livestream event celebrating the remastered White Album release