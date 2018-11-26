Mumford & Sons score third consecutive #1 album with “Delta”

Mumford & Sons are three for three, album-wise. The band has just scored its third consecutive number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart, for Delta. Released November 16, the disc follows in the footsteps of Mumford’s last two studio records, 2015’s Wilder Mind and 2012’s Babel, both of which also reached the number-one slot. The band’s debut album from 2011, Sigh No More, peaked at number two.

Delta sold 230,000 equivalent units in its first week, which Billboard notes is the largest sales number for an alternative album this year. Seeing as it’s nearly December, that stat is likely to stand.

Mumford & Sons kick off a supporting tour for Delta next Friday. Here are the North American dates:

12/7 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

12/9 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

12/10 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12/14 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

12/17 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/27 — Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center

2/28 — Hartford, CT, XL Center

3/2 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center

3/4 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

3/5 — Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Center

3/8 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

3/9 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

3/11 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

3/12 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

3/14 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

3/16 — Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

3/17 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

3/18 — Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

3/20 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

3/22 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/23 — Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC

3/25 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Field House

3/27 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

3/29 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/30 — Madison, WI, Kohl Center

3/31 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

