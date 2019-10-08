Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford reflects on 10 years of ‘Sigh No More’: “None of us thought this would go very far”

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford is reflecting on the legacy of the band’s debut album, Sigh No More, in honor of its 10th anniversary.
Released October 2, 2009 in the band’s native U.K. and February 16, 2010 in the U.S., Sigh No More introduced the world to Mumford & Sons’ acoustic, foot-stomping, banjo-driven folk rock sound with singles including “Little Lion Man” and “The Cave.”
Speaking to Billboard, Mumford explains that no one in the band “thought this would go very far.”
“When you start off in a band, you’re playing for fun with your mates,” Mumford says. “And then suddenly people are asking questions about them, and you have to talk about it. And then suddenly people are taking photographs, and that’s not at all what you set out to do…you set out to play.”
The band did take some flak for their early career outfits, which included a fair number of suspenders, vests and fedoras.
“Looking back and seeing what we actually wore at some photo shoots, the whole thing was a bit of a joke to us to start with,” Mumford says. “None of us thought this would go very far, we were just having a laugh.”
“A lot of it was quite goofy — like in interviews and stuff we were always quite goofy,” he adds. “I’m glad for that as well, there was an innocence and truthfulness to it.”
Mumford & Sons followed Sigh No More with 2012’s Babel, which won the Album of the Year Grammy, and 2015’s more electric-focused Wilder Mind. The band’s most recent album is 2018’s Delta.
To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, Mumford & Sons has released an EP featuring five live recordings from the Sigh No More era. You can download it now via digital outlets.
