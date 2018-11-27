Mumford & Sons book third “SNL” performance

Mumford & Sons are headed back to Saturday Night Live.

The folk rockers will make their third appearance on NBC’s long-running sketch show on December 8 alongside host Jason Momoa, who stars in the upcoming Aquaman movie. The band previously took the SNL stage in 2012 and 2015.

You can expect Mumford & Sons to perform songs from their new album, Delta, which is out now. The record debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, giving the group their third straight number-one album.

Mumford & Sons will launch a U.S. tour behind Delta December 7 in Philadelphia.

