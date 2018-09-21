Mumford & Sons announce new album, “Delta”; listen to single “Guiding Light” now

Mumford & Sons have announced the details of their next album. The fourth studio effort from the British band is called Delta, and will arrive on November 16.

The first single from Delta is called “Guiding Light,” and is available now for digital download. The song combines the folksy elements of Mumford’s first two albums, 2009’s Sigh No More and 2012’s Babel, with the more electric sound of their last effort, 2015’s Wilder Mind.

You can watch Mumford & Sons perform “Guiding Light” on NBC’s The Tonight Show next Monday, September 24. Frontman Marcus Mumford will also sit down with host Jimmy Fallon for an interview.

In support of Delta, Mumford & Sons plan to launch a 60-date worldwide arena tour, set to begin later this year. Tour details will be announced October 4.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.