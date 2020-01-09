Mumford and Sons, By the Numbers
(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
If you’re wondering what it was like to be a member of Mumford and Sons in 2019, the band has numerically quantified some of their most memorable experiences of the past 12 months. Here’s the breakdown, as posted on their social media:
- 238 days on the road
- 25 countries
- One banjosaurus
- 128 sports jerseys received
- One performance by The Sun Never Sets on the Cool Kids
- Over 100K plastic bottles and cups avoided from use
- 210 posts on Instagram
- 4.8 million likes
- 92 Ditmas runs
In case you’re wondering about that last one, frontman Marcus Mumford always ran into the crowd during the song “Ditmas,” which they performed 92 times, not counting in-stores and radio shows, last year!