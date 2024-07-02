Multnomah County Wants You To Help Choose The Design of the New Burnside Bridge

Portland is called Bridgetown for a reason! We have lots of bridges and they are historic landmarks in our community, but right now, none of downtown Portland’s Willamette River vehicular bridges will be immediately usable after a major earthquake. Multnomah County is leading an effort to replace the current Burnside Bridge with one that can withstand a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. It’s one of the largest earthquake resilience projects in Oregon. And officials want your input! Here’s your chance to help choose the design of the new Burnside Bridge. CLICK HERE to take the survey.