Moves Like Jagger: Did Maroon 5 invite the Rolling Stones to join them for Super Bowl halftime show?

Adam Levine and company have reportedly had a hard time convincing certain artists to play with them on the halftime show, due to those artists’ support of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and his protests against the League. Rapper Travis Scott is allegedly one artist who’s agreed to participate, but he’s reportedly come under fire for doing so.

Now, Hollywood Life is claiming that Maroon 5 has reached out to no less an act than The Rolling Stones in hopes of persuading them to join them for the halftime show.

A source tells the website, “Everyone knows Maroon 5’s monster hit, ‘Moves Like Jagger’ so the idea from Adam came very easily to have them perform it with Stones frontman Mick [Jagger] and the gang.”

The source adds, “Adam feels that it would be great to get the Stones to a newer audience and it would clearly help their tour…it also would be a dream come true for Maroon 5 to perform with such icons.”

According to the source, Maroon 5 is now waiting to hear back from The Stones, but they have to find out in the next week, since, the source dishes, they have to “lock down their set.”

Super Bowl LIII will take place February 3 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

