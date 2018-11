The adult twist to the Christmas classic is the brainchild of Dena Blizzard star of the off-Broadway show “One Funny Mother.”

It sells for $29.99 and includes a wine glass and the “the most perfect Christmas poem ever.”

While strategically placing the Elf on the Shelf has become an Olympic sport for moms over the past few years, this new game is going to bring joy to many parents.

“It doesn’t matter if moms are good or bad, Shiraz on the Shelf is always there in the morning,” Blizzard says in the her video. “Shiraz on the Shelf is really never hidden. It’s left in the open for a drunk lady to find.”