Move Over Bitcoin; Portugal. The Man Creating Own Cryptocurrency
Portugal the Man are launching their own cryptocurrency.
The PTM Coin is available at Rally.io, and the band’s Zach Carothers posted a video saying that they wanted to do something more than just a standard fan club.
Carothers added that having a PTM Coin will grant you access to a regularly updated “fan-generated audio archive with unreleased music, live shows, outtakes from our entire history as a band.” There’s also special merch and vinyl releases along with live video sessions with the band on their Discord page.