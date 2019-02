I admit that I haven’t seen a single Best Picture Nominee. Well… I did catch about 30 minutes of Black Panther only because it’s on Netflix. Or was it Amazon Prime? Anyways I forgot I was in the middle of watching the Ted Bundy Tapes so I HAD to finish watching that.

So If you would do me a favor and vote for one, I need your help!

Which Best Picture film should I watch? Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book ((WON BEST PICTURE)

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice View Results