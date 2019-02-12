Here’s a mind-blowing stat, 80 billion pieces of clothing are consumed globally annually. If you’re looking to be more contentious about your clothing choices, there are fabrics that are more eco-friendlier than others. Hemp tops the list as the greenest material. The plant doesn’t require a lot of water and can produce two to three times more fiber per acre than cotton. Plus it’s very durable. Linen is next on the list. It also requires less water and it doesn’t need fertilizers or pesticides. The least eco-friendly fabric is acrylic. Manmade and cheap, it can’t biodegrade and needs toxic chemicals and lots of energy to create.

Most eco-friendly fabrics