      Weather Alert

More Music From Petty’s Wildflowers and All the Rest

Tom Petty fans, rejoice! Another track has been released from the upcoming Wildflowers & All the Rest box set.

The “new” song is called “Leave Virginia Alone” and the video for the track was co-directed by Petty’s daughter Adria and Mark Seliger.

And if the song seems familiar, there is a reason. Rod Stewart ended up recording “Leave Virginia Alone” for his 1995 album A Spanner in the Works.

Wildflowers & All the Rest will be out in multiple versions on October 16th.

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man