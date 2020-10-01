More Music From Petty’s Wildflowers and All the Rest
Tom Petty fans, rejoice! Another track has been released from the upcoming Wildflowers & All the Rest box set.
The “new” song is called “Leave Virginia Alone” and the video for the track was co-directed by Petty’s daughter Adria and Mark Seliger.
And if the song seems familiar, there is a reason. Rod Stewart ended up recording “Leave Virginia Alone” for his 1995 album A Spanner in the Works.
Wildflowers & All the Rest will be out in multiple versions on October 16th.