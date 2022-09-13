More incentives to buy a new or pre-owned electric vehicle

If you’re in the market for a new car, there are more reasons to consider electric. Oregon already has pretty healthy electric vehicle rebates available. The Standard Rebate Program offers up to $2,500 back to anyone who buys a new battery electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid under $50,000. The other rebate applies to households that make $51,000 to $251,000 a year (depending on household size), it’s called the Charge Ahead Rebate and qualifying buyers can get up to $5,000 in rebates for purchasing or leasing a new or used battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. With the new Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law, households with low-to-moderate income can get up to $7,5000 in federal tax credits for a new electric vehicle or $4,000 for a used one. Both of these programs are intended to encourage residents to purchase electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

