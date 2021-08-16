Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A 26-year-old guy from Dallas connected with a 25-year-old woman from Omaha on TikTok . . . then flew 680 miles for their first date. Now they’re in a relationship.
2. A mom vented on social media about the “Delta” variant . . . because her three-year-old daughter’s NAME is Delta. She also joked that when she picked the name, she thought comparisons to Delta Air Lines would be the worst of it.
Then someone at the airline saw her tweet, and sent her daughter a gift package with a bunch of branded “Delta” stuff. They said they grabbed one of everything from their gift shop that had the name “Delta” on it. So she was thrilled. (Here’s a photo.)
3. And in other Covid-related good news: A brewery in Austin gave out free cases of beer to people who got vaccinated.
A woman in San Francisco has helped 1,300 people get the vaccine this year.
And Contra Costa County in Northern California is now offering $100 vaccine referrals to anyone who gets someone else to go get the vaccine
-Mitch-