      Weather Alert

Monday’s Good News!

1.  A cop in Atlanta gave a pair of shoes to a homeless guy who was walking around barefoot.  And someone got it on video.

 

2.  Bikers heading to the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are helping an eight-year-old kid raise money for charity.

His name is Wyatt, and he set up a donation-based lemonade stand where they can stop to get a drink.  Half of the money he makes goes to his college fund . . . 30% goes to St. Jude’s . . . and he’s using the rest to buy a dirt bike.

 

3.  Here’s a good one for National Book Lovers Day:  A 10-year-old in Texas named Orion Jean is running a book drive for underprivileged kids.  And he’s on a mission to donate HALF-A-MILLION books.  He’s about a quarter of the way to his goal.

 

4.  A guy in California named Ben Boyles raised over $15,000 for charity . . . by eating at Chick-fil-A 153 days in a row, but not Sundays because they’re closed.

-Mitch-

#Trending
Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Protestors
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Les Gold
Leon Bridges in The KINK Green Room!
Tuesday's Good News!
For Today's "Fake News Game": The Emotional Support Clown!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On