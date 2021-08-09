Monday’s Good News!

1. A cop in Atlanta gave a pair of shoes to a homeless guy who was walking around barefoot. And someone got it on video.
2. Bikers heading to the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are helping an eight-year-old kid raise money for charity.
His name is Wyatt, and he set up a donation-based lemonade stand where they can stop to get a drink. Half of the money he makes goes to his college fund . . . 30% goes to St. Jude’s . . . and he’s using the rest to buy a dirt bike.
3. Here’s a good one for National Book Lovers Day: A 10-year-old in Texas named Orion Jean is running a book drive for underprivileged kids. And he’s on a mission to donate HALF-A-MILLION books. He’s about a quarter of the way to his goal.
4. A guy in California named Ben Boyles raised over $15,000 for charity . . . by eating at Chick-fil-A 153 days in a row, but not Sundays because they’re closed.
-Mitch-