Monday’s Good News!

1. A family in Wisconsin got their dog back two years after it went missing . . . when they saw it on their local news station’s “Adopt-a-Pet” segment last week.
2. A 23-year-old dad in Michigan ran into a burning house to rescue his two 18-month-old twin girls. Then once they were safe, he spotted his niece yelling from a second-story window . . . told her to jump . . . and caught her.
3. A delivery guy in England recently helped out with a different kind of delivery . . . when a random woman went into labor.
4. A 66-year-old guy named Tonee Carter plays piano at the Atlanta airport to give people a little mood music on their layover. And a motivational speaker named Carlos Whittaker was enjoying it last week . . .
But he noticed no one else was paying attention, and Tonee’s tip jar was empty. So Carlos posted a video to his 200,000 Instagram followers . . . and asked them to send tips on Venmo. And he raised $10,000 for him in 30 minutes. But then the story went viral. And within a week, it was up over 70 GRAND.