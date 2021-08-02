      Weather Alert

Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!

 

1.  A family in Wisconsin got their dog back two years after it went missing . . . when they saw it on their local news station’s “Adopt-a-Pet” segment last week.

 

2.  A 23-year-old dad in Michigan ran into a burning house to rescue his two 18-month-old twin girls.  Then once they were safe, he spotted his niece yelling from a second-story window . . . told her to jump . . . and caught her.

 

3.  A delivery guy in England recently helped out with a different kind of delivery . . . when a random woman went into labor.

 

4.  A 66-year-old guy named Tonee Carter plays piano at the Atlanta airport to give people a little mood music on their layover.  And a motivational speaker named Carlos Whittaker was enjoying it last week . . .

But he noticed no one else was paying attention, and Tonee’s tip jar was empty.  So Carlos posted a video to his 200,000 Instagram followers . . . and asked them to send tips on Venmo.  And he raised $10,000 for him in 30 minutes.  But then the story went viral.  And within a week, it was up over 70 GRAND.

#Trending
Dermot Kennedy delivers new music - Better Days
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Shy Honey
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows In The KINK Green Room Friday Morning at 9:30!
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows in The KINK Green Room!
Thursday's Good News!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On