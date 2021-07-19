Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. There’s a seven-year-old in the Pittsburgh area named Kellan Borecky, who legally owns his own bee apiary, and his hive houses about 50,000 honeybees.
He was recently asked if he wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up, and he had an awesome response: Quote, “I AM a beekeeper.” (Here’s video of Kellan.)
2. LEGO has created a prototype brick made from recycled plastic that lives up to their standards. It uses plastic from bottles, and it was NOT easy. They spent three years testing variations of recycled materials to find the perfect process. It’ll still be at least another year before they make it into stores. (Here’s video.)
3. A 28-year-old man jumped into the Hudson River in New York on Saturday to save his dog from drowning. He did, but he ALSO needed to be saved. The local authorities fished him out, and brought both him AND his dog safely to shore.
4. The FDA approved a lymphoma treatment in dogs last Thursday. The disease affects fewer than 70,000 dogs in the U.S. each year, but it’s one of the most significant canine cancers.
-Mitch-