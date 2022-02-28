Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A woman in Maryland wrecked her car this month . . . then decided to use the license plate numbers to play the lottery, and won $25,000.
2. A 16-year-old kid in Canada crushed a world record by solving 211 Rubik’s cubes while bouncing on a pogo stick. The previous record was 65. He says solving the cubes was easy. Bouncing on a pogo stick for an hour and 12 minutes was harder.
3. A cop in Michigan rescued a deer that got its leg hung up on a fence, and his chest cam got it all on video.
4. An opossum in Kentucky named Kewpie was born with scoliosis, osteoporosis, and one leg shorter than the others. So he would have been put down . . . but then a company in New Hampshire built him a custom wheelchair.