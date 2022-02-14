Monday’s Good News!

1. Well, we know what this kid’s lucky number is: A couple in North Carolina had a baby this month. He was born on 2-2-22 . . . at exactly 2:22 in the afternoon.
2. A guy in Istanbul broke his own world record for stacking eggs end-on-end. He somehow stacked four of them on top of each other, and they didn’t fall. His previous record was three.
3. Did getting covid end up saving a man’s life in the U.K.? A 61-year-old guy had stage-three lymphoma, and it was terminal. But four months after he got the virus, most of his tumors have suddenly disappeared.
His doctors think it’s possible he got really lucky, and his immune response to the virus knocked out the cancer too. But it’s not unheard of for lymphoma to disappear on its own, so they don’t know if there’s really a link or not.
-Mitch-