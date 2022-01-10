Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A family in England got their dog back eight years after it was stolen as a puppy. And bonus: It recently gave birth to puppies of its own, which they also get to keep.
2. A 32-year-old Uber driver named DeVante Williams picked up a 16-year-old girl in D.C. last week. And he was driving her to Virginia when they got stuck in the big I-95 traffic jam. They couldn’t get through, so he eventually turned around.
He ended up talking to her parents, and got her a hotel room to make sure she was safe. Then the story went viral, and now he’s got a new job. An upscale rideshare company called Alto hired him. He’ll be training other drivers on customer service.
3. A couple and their two kids almost died in Montana last week after their truck skidded off a snowy highway and plunged into a freezing river. But random people linked arms to form a human chain, and got them all out.
4. A cop in Massachusetts pulled a guy over for driving 100 miles an hour last Wednesday, but he had a good reason to drive that fast. His girlfriend was in the passenger’s seat in LABOR.
The cop told her to get in his patrol car, and drove her to the hospital with his siren on while the boyfriend followed. They all made it in time, and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
-Mitch-