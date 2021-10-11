Monday’s Good News!

1. McDonald’s is giving teachers free breakfast all week, just like they did with first responders and healthcare workers earlier this year. Any educator with a valid I.D. can get a free breakfast meal each day this week. You can choose from an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, or Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit, plus hash browns and a drink.
2. There’s an ongoing school bus driver shortage. So a dad in Columbus, Ohio named Sean Rogers Jr. took matters into his own hands . . . and started taking kids to school in a STRETCH LIMO. His dad owns a limousine service, so he borrowed one. He took 25 kids to school last Monday, and 42 on Tuesday.
3. A 19-year-old cat named Gus got dropped off at a Humane Society in North Carolina last month, and they didn’t think anyone would adopt him. But then a family who was looking for an older cat called . . . because they needed a companion for their 101-year-old mother. The head of the shelter called it a “match made in Heaven.”
4. A guy in Kansas just got his wallet back . . . almost 50 YEARS after he lost it. It went missing in the early ’70s, and someone just turned it in. His driver’s license was still inside. But unfortunately, it expired in 1974.
5. Someone in Florida got drone footage of a school of fish swimming around in the shape of a heart.
-Mitch-