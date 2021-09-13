Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Have you seen the video from the University of Miami football game on Saturday? A stray CAT somehow got into the stadium, and ended up dangling from the upper deck by its claws. Then it FELL . . . but fans below used an American flag to CATCH it.
A guy named Craig Cromer works for the university and has season tickets. He and his wife always bring a flag to the game to hang over the railing in front of their seats.
When the cat fell, the whole stadium gasped, but the flag broke its fall just enough. Then a fan held it up like Simba in “The Lion King”, and everyone cheered. (Warning! Profanity in the background noise. Here’s the video, and here’s a second angle.)
2. In other Good News: A cop in California did CPR on a baby at an In-N-Out drive-thru and saved its life.
3. And earlier this month, a middle school janitor in New Jersey stayed overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through, because he wanted to make sure the school didn’t flood.
He says kids have had to stay home so much already, he didn’t want it to delay the school year. It started up last Tuesday, as scheduled.
-Mitch-