Monday’s Feel Good Stories
Here are some of the positive headlines making the rounds this morning:
(Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to check out videos and pictures from the stories)
1. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is a hot dog on wheels. But it’s also pulling double duty for Meals on Wheels. It’s been delivering food to people near Portland, Maine.
2. An alligator jumped out of the water near Tampa last week and grabbed a guy’s dog. But the guy jumped in . . . poked the gator in the eye . . . and got his dog back. Both of them got bit and needed stitches, but they’re okay.
3. A cat jumped from the fifth floor of a burning building in Chicago on Thursday . . . landed on its feet . . . and walked off.
4. The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a six-year-old cancer survivor’s wish in Texas on Saturday . . . and let him push the button to blow up an OVERPASS that needed to be demolished. His name is Archer. He says it was, quote, “fun, and it was loud.”
-Mitch-