Monday’s Feel Good Stories!

1. A couple in Los Angeles went around to different Target stores and hid cash in packs of diapers to help new parents out. They say it was a total of about $1,000.
2. More people have been donating time and money to give back to their local community because of the pandemic. A new poll found 53% of people did it for the first time last year.
3. The owners of a movie theater in Southern California decided to renovate while they were closed down for covid. And an employee ended up finding a wallet that a woman lost there 46 years ago.
It had a bunch of photos in it, along with some poetry . . . and an old Grateful Dead ticket. They managed to track the woman down, and got it back to her last week.
4. A 71-year-old grandmother in Pennsylvania used her free time during the pandemic to finally get her college degree, and graduated with honors. And a 97-year-old guy in Illinois just finished up his associate’s degree almost 80 years after he left college to serve in World War Two.
-Mitch-