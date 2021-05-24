      Weather Alert

Modest Mouse: We Are Between

Modest Mouse are returning with a new album on June 25th.

The Golden Casket is the group’s first album in six years and was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee.

The last Modest Mouse album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. The group released a two-track single in 2019, “Poison the Well” and “I’m Still Here,” for their tour with The Black Keys but neither of those songs are on the new album.

Modest Mouse is performing at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas in September, as part of their fall tour, including two stops in Oregon.

